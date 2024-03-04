Expose Ghost Workers Among You, Gov Otti Says To NLC

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has called on the Nigerian Labour Congress to expose the identities of ghost workers in the state.

He made the call during a meeting with leaders of the NLC, Abia State Council, at the Government House on Monday.

While speaking, the Governor said ghost workers were stealing from the government, enjoining the NLC leaders to fish them out.

“There is no doubt that there are people who do not live here but are being paid. You must let them know that they are stealing from you. My stand with NLC is also to help us identify such people because they are stealing from the state too. And a lot of us know some of these people but we are not talking. As you make your bed, so you lie on it. It is important that you expose those people,” he said.

Earlier, Abia NLC Chairman, Ogbonnaya Okoro, commended the Governor for the good job being done in the state.

“We are happy that you are doing marvellously well, and every Abian, both home and abroad, is thanking God for giving us a governor like you. It is not gainsaying. You go to Aba, Umuahia, and others, your good works are there for everyone to see,” he said.

“However, the issue of consolidated salary is what everyone is talking about. Every institution has its salary structure.”

Okoro added that the salary structure agreed by the former administration as of 2021, had yet to be implemented.

He also called for members of the NLC to be included in economic committees in the state.

“We are partners in progress, and we want the inclusion of our members into certain committees in the state. It will help that we feel a sense of belonging,” he said.