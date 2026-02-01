Labour Party To Hold Congresses, Convention In March — Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said the Labour Party (LP) has formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plans to conduct its congresses and a national convention as part of efforts to reposition the party and strengthen internal cohesion.

Governor Otti disclosed this during a press briefing on Saturday, while addressing issues arising from recent engagements and resolutions of party stakeholders, noting that preparatory activities are already underway ahead of the congresses scheduled to take place in March.

According to him, the party has also commenced arrangements for the revalidation of existing members and the registration of new ones, describing the exercise as a necessary step before the congresses and National convention.

“INEC has been notified that very soon the congresses will happen. The national convention will also take place. A committee has been set up for the revalidation of members and the registration of new members, and very soon that will be in effect,” the governor said.

Governor Otti also expressed regret over the exit of the party’s former leader and presidential candidate, Peter Obi, while wishing him well in his future endeavours.

He acknowledged that the party has lost a number of members to defections, including some members of the National Assembly, but stressed that the Labour Party remains committed to rebuilding and emerging stronger.

“We regret the exit of the former leader of the party, the former presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi. While we regret it, I wish him well.”

”We have also lost a few members to defection, including some in the National Assembly. However, we have resolved that the party should come together and become a stronger force,” Otti said.

As part of efforts to resolve lingering internal disputes, the governor revealed that the party is calling on its former National Chairman, Julius Abure, to join hands with other stakeholders in strengthening the party rather than pursuing prolonged court cases.

He also disclosed that the Labour Party would not be participating in the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections scheduled for February, citing the tight timeline as the reason for the decision.

“The party regrets that it will not be able to participate in the upcoming FCT local council elections due to the tight schedule,” Otti stated.

Governor Otti further clarified that the Labour Party has no plans to enter into any political coalition, insisting that the focus remains on internal consolidation and institutional rebuilding.

Aside from Otti, other key party figures who attended the meeting included the LP’s Caretaker Committee chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, as well as representatives of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Labour Party gained national prominence during the 2023 general elections following its strong showing at the polls, particularly in the presidential race.

However, the party has since been grappling with leadership disputes, court cases, and defections that have affected its internal stability.