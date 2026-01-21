LP Leadership: Court Affirms Nenadi Usman-Led Committee, Orders INEC Recognition

Justice Peter Lifu The Federal High Court Abuja, has recognized the Usman Nenadi-led exco of the Labour Party (LP) sacking Julius Abure as the national chairman of the party.

Delivering judgement, Justice Lifu relied on the April 4, 2025, verdict of the Supreme Court to declare Senator Nenadi, as the valid leader of the party.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to forthwith, recognize the Senator Usman-led Caretaker Committee as the only valid authority to represent the Labour Party, pending when the party convenes a national convention.

The judgement followed a suit instituted by the Usman before the court.

Aside from Abure, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was also cited as a defendant in the matter.

Justice Lifu held that evidence before him established that Abure’s tenure as the national chairman of the LP had since elapsed.

While dismissing Abure’s contention that the matter was an internal affair of a political party that is non-justiceable, the court held that the setting up of the LP caretaker committee was “a necessity” that arose from the order of the Supreme Court.