2027: Getting Tinubu Out Of Power Only Way To ‘Take Back’ Nigeria — ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, has said the opposition party’s objective is to remove President Tinubu from power as a necessary step towards rescuing Nigeria from what he described as an unprecedented governance crisis.

“It’s solely to get Tinubu out of power. That is the agenda and not about the interests of Nigeria.

”There is no scenario where he remains in power, and we are able to save this country,” Abdullahi said on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The ADC spokesman, claimed that Nigeria has been hijacked, adding that “When people say you can smash it, grab it, and run with it, that is the language of banditry”.

He indicated that such attitudes now reflect the mindset of President Tinubu’s administration.

Abdullahi, a former minister, also raised concerns over allegations of legislative manipulation especially on the tax laws, describing recent events as unprecedented in Nigeria’s democratic history.

The ADC spokesman accused the government of forging a law that had already been duly passed by the National Assembly, questioning the implications of such an act.

“A government that can forge a duly passed law; what do you call that?” he asked.

Speaking on the Federal Government’s reported payment of $9 million to foreign lobbyists in the United States, allegedly to improve Nigeria’s image before American political leaders, including President Donald Trump, Abdullahi said he had reviewed documents, and there was no transparency model or legality of the process.

”Is it a bad thing to lobby? No, it’s not a bad thing. But what they are doing, number one, I don’t even want to go into all the processes.

”How was this contract awarded? How was the money paid? Who paid the money? What budget line was it taken from? How was the money transferred out of Nigeria? he said.

He argued that the expenditure revealed misplaced priorities. “If you invest nine million dollars in internal security, you will see results. You won’t have to convince the president of another country that your country is safe,” he added

”Instead, he accused the government of caring more about appearances before foreign audiences than about the daily insecurity faced by Nigerians.”

“They don’t care whether Nigerians are still dying. They don’t care that people are still being killed. They just want to look good before Americans,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC spokesperson also expressed alarm over a recently signed medical memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Nigeria and the United States. According to him, the agreement, reportedly signed around December 19, grants the US significant control over how funds are spent, including determining the regions that would benefit, despite Nigeria contributing more financially.

“No Nigerians have seen the details of this MOU,” he said, describing the terms as “shocking” while raising questions about sovereignty and accountability.