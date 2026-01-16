Improved Allocations To Govs Not Reflecting In Nigerians’ Lives, Says ADC

The African Democratic Congress (APC) has accused governors of not improving the livelihood of Nigerians despite getting more allocations from the Federal Government.

ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, said this on Friday, claiming that with the removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerian governors have more money in their coffers but have not done much with it.

“The governors, by their own, by the president’s own declaration, he has given more money to the governors than maybe any president has ever given to governors in our history. And how has that reflected in the improved livelihood of the people in the states?” the ADC spokesman asked on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I’m not saying all of them are bad, but what I’m saying is that they have received more money than any other generation of governors have received in the history of this country,” the former minister said on the current affairs show.

“You can say devaluation. The reason that we have more money going to the states is because they removed subsidy, and that money is now going to the states. In what way has that reflected a better life for the people in the states?”

On his assumption of office in May 2023, President Bola Tinubu removed fuel subsidy, leading to a sharp rise in the cost of the essential commodity.

He said the monies from the subsidy removal would be used to support infrastructure and other needs.

Since his move, governors across the country have seen a spike in their allocations, a fact several of them acknowledged at different times.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is the most recent to admit that states now have more funds due to increased allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

“I want to tell you something that some people do not even know. More money is coming to the states. I am not a governor who will hide it. What am I going to hide it for?” the governor of the coastal state said at a January 13 event for the construction of the N39.3 billion Otovwodo flyover in Ughelli North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State.

“The money is coming from somewhere. Some people want to hide that there is no money; there is money. Use the money, as we are using it in our state. Use it in your state, so that the people will be very happy.”

At a caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 25, Tinubu said, “Today, I can beat my chest and each of the governors here that allocations to the states are triple”.

Months later, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, said allocations to the 36 states increased from N3.8 trillion to N7.1 trillion under Tinubu’s administration.