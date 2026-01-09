LP Affirms Otti As National leader, Wishes Peter Obi Well

The Labour Party (LP) has affirmed Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, as its national leader and is wishing the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, well following his decision to join the coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The party’s National Secretary, Darlington Nwokocha, disclosed this in a communique, saying the decision followed a meeting by the LP’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday to deliberate on key issues affecting the stability, growth, and strategic direction of the Party.

“The NWC, in a unanimous decision, affirmed its recognition of His Excellency, Governor Alex Chioma Otti, as the National Leader of the Labour Party,” the communique read in part.

“The National leadership of the Labour Party wishes His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi well in his future political endeavours and in his new political party.”

READ ALSO: I Won’t Dump Labour Party As Obi Did – Datti Baba-Ahmed

The opposition party said its NWC also recognised former Finance Minister, Nenadi Usman, as the party’s national chairman.

LP explained that the party reaffirmed the Supreme Court judgment of April 4, 2025, which held that the tenure of Julius Abure as National Chairman of the Labour Party had elapsed.

It called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accord Usman and its National Secretary, Nwokocha, all rights and privileges in line with the court verdict recently cited by the electoral body.

“The NWC reaffirmed that all congresses and the National Convention of the Party shall hold accordingly, in strict compliance with the provisions of the Party Constitution. Members at all levels are therefore encouraged to actively participate in the congress processes,” the LP said.

It thanked party members and Nigerians for their continued interest in, and confidence reposed in, the Labour Party.

The NWC reaffirmed that the Labour Party remains united, indivisible, indissoluble and steadfast in its mission to build a Nigeria founded on equal opportunity, social justice, and good governance.

LP, one of the opposition parties in Nigeria, came out third in the 2023 presidential election with Obi as its flagbearer.