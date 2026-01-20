2027: ADC Will Bleed After Convention Because Atiku Will Get Ticket — Baba-Ahmed

A former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has predicted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) may suffer internal crisis and defections after its convention ahead of the 2027 presidential election, citing a clash of interests within the party.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Baba-Ahmed said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is likely to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate, a development he believes could trigger a mass exodus of members.

According to him, several interests within the party would feel sidelined if Atiku secures the ticket.

“ADC will bleed after its convention because almost certainly Vice President Atiku Abubakar will get the ticket. When he does, some people will walk out,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He noted that the ADC currently hosts several high-profile political figures whose competing interests are likely to clash once the party begins selecting its presidential candidate.

Baba-Ahmed also commented on former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, suggesting that his political approach may not be compatible with the dynamics of a competitive party primary.

“One of the reasons Peter Obi is saying, ‘Look at me, I’m not here for number two, I’m not here for convention, I’m here to fly the flag,’ is that he has people who were initially whispering politely to him,” Baba-Ahmed said. “But now they are telling him, ‘Join the queue. You’re not the only one with ambition here.’”

He added that Obi is used to being adopted as a consensus candidate rather than competing against multiple aspirants.

“Peter Obi doesn’t participate in convention; he goes there to be anointed,” Baba-Ahmed said, noting that such expectations could create tensions within the ADC.