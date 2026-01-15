2027: Tinubu Can Be Toppled If INEC Is Closely Monitored – Dele Momodu

An ex-presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has said it is possible to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election if the opposition gives the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) close monitoring.

Momodu made the remark during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, stressing that removing President Tinubu from office is not impossible.

According to the politician, who recently announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the opposition needs candidates with the political strength and capacity to challenge the ruling party.

“I don’t know why people think it’s impossible that Asiwaju is not removable. Trust me, as long as we give INEC close marking, and that is why you need candidates who will be able to generate the firepower,” he said.

Momodu explained that the ADC has several prominent figures capable of giving President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) a serious challenge.

He listed former Governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal; former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; and former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, as some of the party’s key figures.

“So we have a lot of people, a rich and robust lineup in the ADC. For me, it’s not about one man. Of course, Mr Peter Obi, who INEC recorded as coming third, may be controversial, while Atiku Abubakar came second,” he added.

Momodu further emphasized that the ADC is well-positioned because, out of the top three candidates in the last election, the party already parades two—Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

“That should tell us that if we manage our affairs very well, we will already have overwhelming votes to torpedo the APC,” he said.

The ADC chieftain maintained that the opposition has the momentum to challenge the APC on its own turf, insisting that such an outcome “is not an impossibility.”

Momodu also noted that globally, once the electoral process is properly managed in a professional and transparent manner, elections tend to run smoothly.