Atiku, Amaechi, Obi Among Leading Candidates For ADC Presidential Ticket — Momodu

An ex-presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has listed ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and a two-term governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, as leading candidates for the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 election.

Momodu, formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this on Thursday on Channels Television’s breakfast show Sunrise Daily.

“Today, if you ask me in ADC, there are prominent potential candidates. Number one on the list today will be Alhaji Atiku Abubakar because he was a vice president. He has played at the highest level of being former vice president for eight years. He started contesting the presidency in 1993 when he stepped down for Chief Abola.

“The next person will be Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who has been speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly for eight years.

“He’s been governor for eight years. He’s been minister for eight years. Then we will go to Peter Obi, who has been a governor of Anambra State also for two terms.”

Momodu advised members of the ADC to rise above personal sentiments and work towards defeating President Bola Tinubu whom he accused of turning the country into a one-party state.

“We need the cooperation of everybody. That is why we call it a coalition. It’s not a one-man thing, and Nigeria does not recognize independent candidacy,” the publisher said.

Atiku, who was vice president from 1999 to 2007 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), left the party last year and a few months back, teamed up with the ADC.

For Obi, he recently left the Labour Party (LP) and has joined the ADC. In 2019, he was the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, running on a joint ticket with Atiku but they lost to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaechi was one of the first to team up with the ADC and has been a critic of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The three were among key figures who officially unveiled the ADC as the platform for the opposition coalition.