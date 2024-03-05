Again, Katsina Residents Protest As Bandits Attack Community, Kill Several

Residents of Kankara Local Government Area in Katsina have embarked on yet another protest over the incessant bandit attacks in their community.

The protest started at about 9 AM on Tuesday with hundreds of residents moving from Yargoje community to Burdugau community, calling on the government and other relevant agencies to come to their aid.

As part of their drive to get their voices heard, the protesters also blocked the Marabar Kankara-Katsina Road.

Tuesday’s protest was triggered by an attack on Unguwar Baushe community in Kankara town about 13 hours earlier.

Gunmen believed to be bandits in their numbers invaded the community at about 8:30 PM, setting several houses ablaze, and killing an unspecified number of people.

A resident told our correspondent over the phone, that the hoodlums stationed at least three of their members at each of the houses they set ablaze. The objective of the bandits was to shoot anyone fleeing from the burning house.

“The bandits killed an unspecified number of people. Only God knows the number of people killed,” the resident said.

“The residents are currently staging a serious protest despite the mobile police checkpoint located along the road. It seems like the bandits dislodged the mobile police checkpoint.

“There was no abduction during yesterday’s attack because the attack seemed more like a reprisal.”

As of the time of filing this report, the state government and security agencies had yet to comment on the fresh attack.

Spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, did not respond to text messages sent to his phone.

Katsina State has been a hotbed for bandits activities in recent years with many communities being attacked by bandits and many residents being killed.

The attacks have resulted in protests at different times.

On March 1, residents of Wurma community in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state held a protest at Birchi Town to register their anger over the spate of bandit attacks and resurgence of banditry in the state.