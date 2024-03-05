Partner With Us In Developing Nigeria, Innovation Minister Urges Techpreneurs

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, has urged Nigerian Techpreneurs in the Organized Private Sector (OPS) to be patriotic and inward-looking, by coming to partner with the Ministry in developing the STI outcomes for the nation’s cultural, socioeconomic and political development.

Chief Nnaji stated this on Tuesday at a World Press Briefing held with regards to the Innovation, Science, and Technology Expo scheduled to hold from Monday 11th to Friday the 15th of March, 2024.

At the Professor Boroffice Hall of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in Abuja where the briefing took place, Chief Nnaji said the government remains resolute in its resolve to transform Nigeria.

According to him, FG is committed to ensuring that its renewed hope agenda of accelerating diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, creative arts, manufacturing & innovation is achieved, mainly through the application of Science, Technology and Innovation.

While asserting that there are profitable investment opportunities in the various research outcomes to make any enterprise worthwhile, the Minister stressed that the forthcoming Expo aims to ensure the proper exposure of investors to various ‘commercialisable’ research results and inventions.

He therefore, urged all stakeholders to utilise the opportunity by participating actively in the activities lined up for the expo, so that individuals and corporate bodies alike might witness what Nigerians can do with the material and human resources that the nation is endowed with, which hitherto have wither been neglected or underutilised.

Below is the full statement made by the minister at the briefing today.