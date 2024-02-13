Minister Launches ‘TechAdvantage Nigeria’, To Empower Millions Of Nigerians

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji has introduced a novel initiative set to revolutionise Nigeria’s technological landscape and empower millions in the digital era.

According to Chief Nnaji, with the launch of TechAdvantage Nigeria, a new chapter unfolds in the nation’s pursuit of leveraging technology for widespread growth and development.

Highlighting the profound impact of this venture, the Minister emphasized TechAdvantage’s role as a meticulously designed platform tailored to unlock the latent talents of Nigerians, driving them towards a future powered by innovation.

Aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, TechAdvantage serves as a nexus where apprentices engage with business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs glean insights from industry leaders, and individuals acquire the skills needed to thrive in the tech realm.

Chief Nnaji underscored the platform’s commitment to fostering collaboration across diverse backgrounds, transcending societal divides of tribe, religion, and politics.

With its array of job opportunities, training modules, and a dynamic online marketplace, TechAdvantage aims to empower youth, spur economic growth, and foster social inclusivity.

Beyond offering comprehensive online courses and live sessions covering technical and business aspects of the technology sector, TechAdvantage provides a platform for freelancers to showcase their expertise and products, expanding their reach to a broader audience.

Dr. Olushola Ogunsanga, Director-General of the National Centre for Technology Management (NAVETEM), hailed the launch as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s economic resurgence.

He stressed the importance of blending Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary knowledge to steer sustainable development.

Speaking also at the launch, Amu Ogbeide, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sapphital Learning Ltd explained that TechAdvantage is an initiative that would employ the computer village business model and scale it across Nigeria, bringing it to millions of Nigerians online.

Ogbeide said the platform offers online courses and live classes both in technical and business aspects of the ecosystem, adding that it also serves as a marketplace for freelance services where tech entrepreneurs can show the world their skills.