FG Trains 200,000 Nigerians In AI To Boost Innovation, Sustainability

The Federal Government has announced the training of over 200,000 Nigerians in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies as part of a national strategy to create a digitally skilled workforce and position Nigeria as a continental leader in AI-driven innovation.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, during the 10th Annual Symposium and Awards of the American Chemical Society (ACS), Nigeria International Chemical Sciences Chapter, held at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja.

Chief Nnaji was represented at the event by Dr. Patricks Oghuma, Special Assistant to the Minister and Team Lead, Technical & Administration at the Ministry’s Project Delivery, Monitoring and Evaluation (PROD-ME).

He emphasized the importance of AI in transforming multiple sectors, especially when integrated with chemistry to address sustainability challenges.

“We are at the intersection of a revolution where artificial intelligence and chemistry converge to create new frontiers,” he said. “This powerful synergy offers a vision of the future where innovation and sustainability work hand in hand.”

He further stressed the need to close the persistent gap between scientific research and real-world application.

“Too many brilliant scientific contributions remain buried in journals, never reaching industries or policymakers who can implement them,” he noted. “We must bridge this gap with transformational research that solves real-world problems through AI.”

The Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, echoed the Minister’s sentiments, highlighting how the integration of AI into chemistry has opened new opportunities in sustainable development. He noted that AI’s ability to model, predict, and optimize is vital for reducing waste, conserving energy, and enhancing chemical processes.

“At NOUN, we remain committed to providing accessible, technology-enhanced education that directly addresses national and global challenges,” Professor Peters said. “This symposium aligns with our vision of fostering innovation that is both scientifically sound and socially impactful.”

He urged participants to view the symposium’s discussions—from AI-enhanced green chemistry to sustainable materials and smart manufacturing—not as mere academic exercises but as crucial tools for building a knowledge-driven economy in Nigeria and beyond.

Prof. Edu Inam, Chair of the ACS Nigeria Chapter, reinforced the society’s commitment to promoting research mentorship and student engagement. She noted that ACS continues to host campus events and outreach programs aimed at nurturing young scientific minds.

The symposium, which gathered key stakeholders in science, technology, and academia, focused on leveraging AI to drive sustainable solutions, with a call for stronger collaboration between research institutions, industry, and government.