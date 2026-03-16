AI Firm Nebius Signs $27bn Deal With Meta

Dutch artificial intelligence firm Nebius said on Monday it had signed a deal worth $27 billion over five years to provide AI infrastructure to social media giant Meta.

Nebius said it would provide $12 billion of computing capacity from the beginning of next year across multiple locations.

The Amsterdam-based company said Meta had also committed to buy up to a further $15 billion of capacity over the coming five years.

Nebius, along with competitors including NScale and Coreweave, is a player in the emerging “neocloud” sector, building data centres optimised for AI and selling the computing power to giants like Meta or Microsoft.

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The arrangement is attractive for the tech giants as it outsources the complexity and financial risk of owning and operating AI infrastructure.

Arkady Volozh, Nebius CEO, said in a statement that “we are pleased to expand our significant partnership with Meta as part of securing more large, long-term capacity contracts.”

AFP