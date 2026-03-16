Never Share Your PINs, Passwords, CBN Tells Customers On Global Money Week

The Central Bank of Nigeria warned banking customers to safeguard their financial information by never sharing their PINs, passwords, and other sensitive banking details with anyone.

The apex bank, in a post obtained from its X handle, advised customers as the world observes Global Money Week 2026 amid rising cases of fraud and scams targeting unsuspecting bank customers.

It emphasised that even individuals claiming to be bank officials should not be trusted with personal banking information.

“Protect your money by protecting your information. As we mark Global Money Week 2026, remember: your PINs, passwords, and banking details should never be shared with anyone, not even someone claiming to be from your bank. Stay alert. Stay safe.”

READ ALSO: EU Talks Energy As Oil Price Soars

The warning is apt as fraudsters often impersonate bank officials via phone calls, text messages, or emails to trick customers into revealing sensitive data.

Global Money Week is an annual international campaign that promotes financial literacy, money management, and consumer protection. It is being observed worldwide, including in Nigeria, with a focus on safe banking practices.