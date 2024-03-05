Tems To Be Awarded At Billboard’s Music Event In Los Angeles

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has been shortlisted among the honorees to be awarded at the annual women in music event organised by Billboard.

The “women in music” event celebrates women from different music professions in various categories. Tems will be awarded as Billboard’s Women In Music Breakthrough Artist honoree for the year.

The singer ahead of the award ceremony slated to take place Wednesday shared the story behind her breakthrough into music, and her collaborations with top artiste including Beyonce, Drake, Rihanna amongst others in an interview.

Delving into her music, Tems says her album is certainly coming out this year.

“It is 1,000% coming out this year.”

Some young artiste in Africa, including the Grammy-winning South African artiste Tyla, have publicly said how much of an impact Tems’ rise to stardom has been on her.

The singer, however, played this down following her response to Billboard:

“I’m not sure if I would ever really be aware of whatever impact my story has, but it feels inspiring to know that I’ve inspired others because I’m inspired by other people as well. It just encourages me to keep going.”

She rose to prominence after being featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence”, which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of the remix version with Justin Bieber.

Tems will accept her award and perform at the Billboard Women In Music ceremony on March 7 at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles.