Troops Kill Bandit In Zamfara, Rescue 15 Kidnap Victims

Troops have killed a bandit in the Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda Local Government, Zamfara State.

Also rescued were 15 victims who were almost kidnapped by the bandits on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The military intervention followed a distress call to troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD), which forced the bandits to withdraw in disarray.

This is according to a statement on Tuesday by the spokesman of Operation Hadarin Daji, Lieutenant Suleiman Omale.

“Pursuing the fleeing criminals, our gallant troops neutralized one of the assailants along their withdrawal route while others fled with gunshot wounds,” Omale said.

“During the tactical rescue operation, eight females and seven males successfully escaped the clutches of the bandits, emerging unharmed. The restoration of normalcy in the area is now secured, bolstered by confidence-building patrols.

“The troops remain on high alert, with morale at its peak. Major General GM Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto, commends the unwavering professionalism and resilience of the troops. He urges them to persist in their efforts until peace is fully restored in the Northwest and across Nigeria.”

Zamfara is one of the north-western states that is worst hit by banditry. Others include Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kaduna.

Despite military operations, the bandits have continued to launch several attacks and abduct innocent citizens at will.