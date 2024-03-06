Adesina Represents Nigeria’s Best, Gowon Celebrates As AfDB President Bags Awolowo Prize

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has described as deserving, the choice of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, as the 2023 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership Award honoree.

Gowon said the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture represents the best of Nigeria while extolling his sterling attributes of hard work, diligence, intimidating academic and professional credentials, amongst others.

The former head of state was among the hundreds of other distinguished personalities who gathered for the ceremony in Lagos on Wednesday.

Nonagenarian elder statesman and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, also commended the choice of Adesina as the fourth recipient of the prestigious award which was started in the honour of the late sage, Awolowo. Past awardee are Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka; former South African President, Thabo Mbeki; and legal luminary Aare Afe Babalola.

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, also described the awardee as “one of Africa’s finest visionary leaders just like Awolowo”, saying there could not have been a more deserving person than the AfDB President.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan graced the event while President Bola Tinubu was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Serving governors including Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Alex Otti (Abia) as well as the Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr John Momoh; amongst many fine dignitaries were also present at the event.