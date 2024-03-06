We’re Working On Solution To End Open Grazing In FCT – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says his administration is currently working out a permanent solution to end open grazing in the FCT.

Wike stated this while receiving the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, at his office in Abuja.

He explained that his administration is being very careful with handling the cattle rearers due to the position they hold as indigenes of the FCT, adding that the situation is delicate which requires patience while handling.

While responding to the Belgium ambassador to Nigeria on a mass transportation initiative in the FCT, Wike hinted that the Abuja light rail project is near 95% completion and reiterated his commitment to reaching 100% completion by May 2024.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Signs Executive Orders On Oil And Gas Reforms

The Minister lamented the rate of unregistered commercial cars in the FCT while linking it to one of the challenges of insecurity in the nations capital.

Wike, however, said the Federal Capital Territory Authority has began a private partnership with some companies to register commercial cars and also construct terminals where residents can board these vehicles.

Also, Wike shared some agricultural ideas with the ambassador while soliciting for partnership with Belgian investors to help develop lands for agricultural purpose.

He concluded by appreciating the standing relationship Nigeria has had with Belgium and hopes that both countries share more beneficial relationship in the future.