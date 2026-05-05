Beyoncé Returns To Met Gala After A Decade As Co-Chair In Show-Stopping Look

Global music icon Beyoncé made a highly anticipated return to the Met Gala on Monday night, marking her first appearance in a decade and her debut as a co-chair of fashion’s biggest night.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, this year’s gala centred on the theme “Costume Art,” with a dress code of “Fashion Is Art.”

Beyoncé joined fellow co-chairs Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, reinforcing the event’s mix of fashion, entertainment and culture.

The singer, attending for the eighth time, arrived alongside her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who made her Met Gala debut.

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Speaking on the red carpet, Beyoncé described the moment as “surreal,” particularly sharing it with her daughter.

For her return, Beyoncé delivered one of the night’s most talked-about looks, a diamond-encrusted, skeleton-inspired gown designed by Olivier Rousteing.

The sculptural piece, widely believed to be from Balmain, featured intricate, bejewelled detailing that evoked the human form, aligning closely with the evening’s artistic theme.

She completed the look with a sparkling headpiece, first posing solo before reuniting with her family for photographs.

Fashion critics and fans alike described the ensemble as a triumphant comeback, drawing comparisons to her bold 2016 appearance in a latex Givenchy gown, her last before stepping away from the event.

Beyoncé’s return generated significant buzz, with many expecting her presence to elevate both the cultural impact and fundraising success of the gala.

The 2025 edition raised a record sum, and anticipation was high for this year’s outcome.

Known for consistently delivering memorable Met Gala moments, Beyoncé’s reappearance stood out as one of the defining highlights of the 2026 event.