Two Killed In Kogi As Robbers Attack Banks

Gunmen have attacked two commercial banks in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing one security officer and one civilian during the operation.

A video trending on social media indicated that the hoodlums launched a heavy attack on the two financial institutions around 5 pm.

Eyewitness accounts also indicated that there were sporadic shootings and attacks on First Bank, Access Bank, and a police station in the town where an unspecified amount of money was allegedly carted away by the armed robbers.

The robbers on entering the town, first attacked the police station along Anyigba -Idah road and killed a policeman who was simply identified as Idoko.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Suspends Rural Electrification Agency MD, Three Others

The source said that the slain policeman had just been transferred to the station, and hailed from Iyale, a neighbouring town in the same local government area.

Also killed in the attack, according to the source, is a man, popularly known as Alagama who sells petty items at the roundabout in Anyigba a few metres from the scene of the incident. He was said to have been killed by a stray bullet during the operation.

The eyewitness also revealed that the gunmen trailed the bullion van of the Access Bank to their office at Anyigba where they disarmed the security details before carting away all the money.

Another group said to be members of the hoodlums also invaded First Bank in the town and made away with an unspecified amount of money

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kogi State Police Command, SP William Aya, did not respond to calls or texts sent to him over the incident.