Bayelsa Gov: Tribunal Dismisses Fresh Appeal By APC, Sylva 

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Monday, dismissed a fresh motion filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva, seeking disqualification of members of the panel from proceeding with their petition challenging the election victory of Governor Douye Diri.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Adekunle Adeleye dismissed the motion after he took arguments from counsel to the parties in the suit.

In a brief ruling, Justice Adeleye, held that a letter from the President of the Court of Appeal on March 5 mandated the tribunal to proceed with hearing of the petition, irrespective of any application by the parties.

Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)was present in court to witness the day’s proceedings.

Sylva had petitioned the President of the Court of Appeal, seeking the disbandment of the panel, but that was dismissed.

Counsel for Sylva had argued that his clients filed the fresh application against the tribunal on the ground that they were convinced that they cannot get justice from members of the panel.

However, the respondents opposed the request for the panel members to recuse themselves. They argued that the application was an attempt to prevent the respondents from presenting their defense against the petition.

They stated that the motion by the APC and Sylva was a calculated attempt to blackmail the tribunal members to do their bidding.

They further added that the APC and Sylva were part of the pre-hearing session and fully subscribed to the schedule of time as agreed upon by all the parties.