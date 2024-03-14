Bayelsa Gov Tribunal Fixes April 22 For Adoption Of Final Briefs

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed April 22 for parties to adopt their final briefs of argument in the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Timipre Sylva, challenging the outcome of the exercise.

The three-member panel led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye, okayed the matter for adoption of addresses, after Governor Douye Diri; his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are respondents in the matter, closed their defence.

At Thursday’s sitting, Diri, and his deputy, were ready to open and close their defence.

The governor was present to witness the day’s proceedings as his witness tendered the official result of the election as well as the final declaration of the result.

Under cross examination by counsel for the petitioners, the witness told the Tribunal that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) discharged its function creditably by conducting the election in compliance with provisions of the 1999 constitution, as amended, and electoral act 2022.

The deputy governor also produced a witness, who confirmed that the deputy governor is a legal practitioner whose Call to Bar certificate was listed in INEC’s form.

The PDP witness informed the tribunal that he was not physically present in the Ogbia and Nembe local government areas on the election day but was there virtually. He added that those whose names were not ticked on the register, did not vote on the election day.

Despite objection by the petitioners, a certified copy of the voters register containing the name of the witness was admitted in evidence by the tribunal.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has fixed April 22 for adoption of written addresses.