Sylva, APC Close Petition Against Diri After Calling 52 Witnesses

The All Progressives Congress (APC), and its candidate in the November 2023 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, have formally closed their petition challenging the declaration of Governor Douye Diri as winner of the election.

Sylva, who was present at Tuesday’s proceedings and the APC, closed their case after calling 52 witnesses to testify to substantiate their allegations against the conduct and the declaration of results in the November 11 governorship election.

During the day’s proceedings, one of the witnesses, a former Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Akeem Alausa, testified in favour of the petitioners and tendered several exhibits to support his testimony.

During cross-examination, the witness admitted that his role during the election was seen as controversial and that several protests were held for and against his further stay as police commissioner in the state.

He also denied ever working for Sylva and he tendered a list of policemen that were stationed at polling units on election day.

He also admitted that although 16 political parties participated in the governorship election, he did not make any witness statement on oath for 15 other parties except the APC and that his evidence was based on Nembe, Ogbia and Southern-Ijaw local government areas where election results are being challenged.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Adekunle Adeleye subsequently adjourned the case to March 4, 2024 for the defendants to open their defence.