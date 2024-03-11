Like Lagos, Oyo Bans Use Of Styrofoam For Food Packaging

The Oyo State Government has banned the use of styrofoam for packaging food.

State’s Commissioner for Health Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi stated this at the Food Safety Stakeholders Forum held at the Conference Room of the Ministry in Ibadan on Monday.

Ajetunmobi said the menace of food poisoning, indiscriminate use of chemical products for food production, processing, packaging, and other sharp practices being carried out by food business operators have become of great concern in the state.

“The directorate of Food, Water, and Laboratory Services is saddled with the responsibility to regulate food business operations to ensure the presentation of wholesome edibles for public consumption in the state, planned to double her efforts to monitor/inspect food business premises in the state,” the commissioner.

“Consequently, the use of Styrofoam for food services, storage, and other related usage in that State is also banned.”

The Oyo State Government also inaugurated a task force on food safety. It comprises members from the State Food Safety Management Committee, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP), the Association of Canteen Workers, and others.

While speaking, the Director of Food, Water and Laboratory Services, State Ministry of Health, Afusat Akande, highlighted the basic requirements for the actors along the food chain to meet before they can be certified.

According to her, the requirements include routine medical fitness certificates from designated state government hospitals, evidence of regular fumigation of production premises by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources recognised consultant, and water quality analysis by the Ministry of Health recognised consultant, among others.

On his part, the Food Safety Compliance Enforcement Taskforce headed by Permanent Secretary, Akintunde Ayinde promised to work with the ministry to achieve its objective of food safety in the State.