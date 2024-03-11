VIDEO: I Don’t Have Issue Being Referred To As Dwarf – Nkubi

Nollywood actor and On-Air personality (OAP), Victor Nwaogu popularly referred to as Nkubi has opened up on his height, saying he does not have any issue being referred to as a dwarf.

In a chat with Channels Television’s breakfast show, The Morning Brief, the actor who has been featured in several movies and skits, said “Dwarf is dwarf”.

He said: “Dward remains dwarf but the western society will tell you such name is diminishing don’t call us dwarf, refer to us as little people. I don’t have any issue with you referring to me as a dwarf or that little person, and if in a case where you know my name, call me by my name.”

Nkubi said while growing up, he had asked his mum and dad questions to know if genetics had a role to play with his height, however, the response he always got was “No”.

He talked through how his acting career began, how much he appreciated growing up in Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos, and how he was able to woo his wife.

Watch the full video below: