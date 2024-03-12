Cars Burnt As Fire Guts Wuse Market In Abuja

The popular Wuse market in the Central Area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was gutted by fire on Tuesday evening.

The cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report but the incident abruptly ended the business of the day around the market area.

The outbreak led to gridlock on all the roads leading to the market as people were seen running in different directions.

Policemen, who arrived at the market, barricaded the entrance to prevent people from moving into the markets.

Some vehicles in the car park have been burnt already as firefighters have commenced rescue operations.