Death Toll In Suspected Benue Herdsmen Attack Rises To 18

The death toll from last week’s attack on Wandoo Mbaikyor community of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herdsmen has risen to eighteen following the discovery of two corpses in the bushes.

The update follows the visit of the Benue State Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, to the community.

Ode, who represented Governor Hyacinth Alia, visited the community to assess the level of human casualties as well as the destruction suffered for adequate emergency response, was with relief items.

While the governor emphasized the need to protect lives and properties of Benue residents from bandits and terrorists, the youth leader in the community, Ngutor Masev, said the offence of the community was the arrest and handing over of three herders whose cattle ate up farm produce to the police a few days before the attacks.

The Wandoo Mbaikyor community has remained a shadow of itself following the brutal killing many persons including eighty two years old twin brothers.

Addressing the grieving community, the deputy governor said the Alia administration is working to guarantee safety of the people.

After all is said, the deputy governor tasks security agencies to investigate the increase armed herders attacks on Benue community lately.