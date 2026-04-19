Police Confirm Rescue Of 13 Remaining Benue Kidnap Victims

Combined security operatives have rescued the remaining 13 passengers who were abducted on Wednesday night.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the development in a text message to journalists early Sunday morning.

A police statement also announced that the Commissioner would address the press on the rescue operation at the Command Headquarters later on Sunday.

“Good morning, gentlemen of the press. Happy Sunday. Please note that there will be a press briefing by the Commissioner of Police concerning the rescue operation of the 13 kidnapped victims at the Command Headquarters today by 10:30 a.m. Thank you for your cooperation,” the statement read.

Further details of the rescue are expected to be disclosed during the briefing.

Gunmen on Wednesday night attacked a Benue Links state-owned transport vehicle, intercepting it and abducting several passengers.

According to reports, the assailants intercepted the vehicle, robbed the passengers, and abducted several of them into the bush.

Among those taken were reportedly young men and women en route to Otukpo to participate in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

On Friday, the police confirmed that two passengers who were abducted earlier in the week from a commercial bus had managed to escape from their captors.

READ ALSO: [Benue Abduction] Two UTME Candidates Escape From Kidnappers — Police

However, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) stated in a release on Saturday that none of its candidates were among victims of the abduction.

Police earlier announced the arrest of seven suspects linked to the kidnapping incident in Otukpo Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Benue State Command, Udeme Edet, the arrest of the suspects was achieved through a coordinated operation involving multiple security agencies.

The Force disclosed that intelligence gathered during the operation led to the arrest of seven suspects, who are now in custody.

“The Benue State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a significant breakthrough following the kidnapping incident that occurred on 15th April, 2026 in Otukpo.

“Further intelligence gathered in the course of the operation led to the arrest of seven (7) suspects, who are currently in police custody while investigation is ongoing,” the statement partly read.

It added that operatives are currently conducting a targeted search-and-rescue mission in Amla Forest and surrounding areas.

“The operation has led to the successful rescue of some of the victims, who are currently receiving medical attention,” the force said.

The Command also denied reports that the victims were students travelling to sit for the UTME, describing the claim as inaccurate.

“The Command wishes to clarify misinformation circulating in some news media suggesting that the victims were part of a convoy conveying students to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“The Command states that this claim is incorrect, as the victims were not confirmed to be part of any organised UTME-bound student convoy but passengers in a Makurdi-bound bus,” the statement read.