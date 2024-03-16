Army Recovers 14 Lifeless Bodies In Delta Community

Fourteen lifeless bodies of killed soldiers were in the early hours of Saturday recovered by soldiers of the joint task force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 division Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, at Okuama community, in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Some of the recovered corpses were said to have been beheaded, while the stomachs and hearts of others were ripped off.

At the NDDC jetty in the coastal Delta community, the bodies of the commanding officer and the two killed majors were seen floating by the river bank as others were separated on land.

Meanwhile, the entire communities in Bomadi and Ughelli south local government areas of Delta State have been cordoned off by operatives of the 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, who also oversees the 63 brigade in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has ordered a probe into the tragic killing of the four senior officers and 12 soldiers.