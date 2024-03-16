×

Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Miami Open

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated March 16, 2024
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia leaves the court after losing to Luca Nardi of Italy during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2024 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman / Getty via AFP)

 

 

World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew from next week’s ATP-WTA Miami Open on Saturday in the wake of his shock exit at Indian Wells.

The 36-year-old Serbian star said in a statement on social media he had opted to skip Miami for scheduling reasons.

“Unfortunately I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year,” Djokovic announced on X, formerly Twitter.

“At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule. I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world.

“I’m looking fw competing in MI in future!”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion returned to play the early season US hardcourt swing at Indian Wells in California, only to suffer a shock third-round exit on Monday to lowly ranked Italian Luca Nardi.

 

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches to reach a forehand against Luca Nardi of Italy in their third round match during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2024 in Indian Wells, California. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

Djokovic said that after that defeat, he still planned to play in Miami despite the loss.

Djokovic’s statement on Saturday gave no indication of where he next expects to play.

