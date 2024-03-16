Residents Groan As Lagos Govt Demolishes Lekki Shanties

Some residents of the Lekki/Ajah area have faulted the recent demolition of shanties and makeshift structures in the Jakande area by the Lagos State Government.

On March 11, the local authorities embarked on an eviction operation.

Soon after, officials of the State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, assisted by men of the Task Force, demolished several buildings and shanties in the estate in the operation that commenced on Sunday.

According to a video posted by AFP on Friday, the helpless residents were seen watching helplessly as government officials commenced the demolition of several buildings.

A distraught resident, Benjamin Ogbebor, decried the demolition, saying he has no place to stay.

“My house has been demolished. I am standing right here in front of my house, I don’t even know where to stay,” he said.

“My dad is just sitting down, I don’t even know where he is. We haven’t even eaten since morning. A lot of people are just crying, a lot of chaos. The government has to do something, they really have to do something.”

Another Jakande resident, Emmanuel Williams, appealed to the Lagos State Government to come to their aid.

He stated that many residents have nowhere to go following the demolition of their homes by the government.