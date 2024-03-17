Anambra CP Vows To Hunt Down Perpetrators Of Amichi Vigilante Office Attack

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has assured the people of the state that no stone will be left unturned in hunting down the gunmen who attacked and burnt the vigilante office in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

In a statement released by the Police Public Relation Officer in Anambra State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Sunday, the CP disclosed that effort is ongoing to identify and smash the gang behind the attack.

He condoled with the town and people on the loss of a vigilante operative during the attack.

The Commissioner of Police commended vigilante groups across the state for their commitment to the protection of the citizenry and assured that the police would do all within its powers to protect them.

The Commissioner has also directed Police Tactical Teams and Special Forces across the State to respond promptly to all distress calls from vigilante groups anytime they come under attack.

He prayed for the sweet repose of the vigilante operative who lost his life in the attack and assured that his death will not be in vain.