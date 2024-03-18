Strike: NLC Backs NASU, SSANU, Demands Immediate Payment Of Salaries

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has said it is in support of the ongoing strike by the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational (NASU) and associated institutions of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and has demanded an “immediate” payment of the withheld salaries of the aggrieved workers.

A statement signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, on Monday, said there had been no credible reason or explanation for withholding those salaries in the first place.

“We join our affiliate unions, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational (NASU) and Associated Institutions and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in demanding the immediate payment of the withheld salaries of their members,” the statement read in part.

READ ALSO: VCs, Registrars, Bursars Not Paid, SSANU Insists On Strike

Ajaero said the withheld salaries had plunged the members into indescribable hardship.

“Much worse, it defies logic to try to subject members of these unions to discriminatory treatment. By so doing government is courting avoidable industrial disputes.

“At a time confidence is being restored to the public universities the least government could do is not engineer another strike.

“The toll on all the parties will be unacceptably high, especially for students and parents who bear the burden of movement on our dangerous roads,” the NLC chief said.

The NLC urged the government to expeditiously pay up the outstanding salaries, advising it not to take for granted the maturity of the unions.

The unions on Monday, flagged off a 7-day warning strike in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Members of the SSANU at the University of Abuja had blocked the entrance to the gate of the university in compliance with the industrial action.