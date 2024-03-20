Police Thwart Kidnapping Attempt, Rescue Abducted Couple

The Katsina State Police Command has said it thwarted a kidnapping attempt, and rescued the abducted victims unhurt.

Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the success followed a report received on March 18, 2024, at about 11:45 pm, at the Kankara Divisional Headquarters, that some suspected armed bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, attacked Hayin-Dam village in Kankara LGA.

He added that the hoodlums had during the attack, invaded the residence of one Kabir Magaji, age 35 years old, of the same address in a bid to kidnap him alongside his wife, and Sa’adatu Magaji, age 20 years old.

“Upon receipt of the report, the DPO Kankara promptly mobilised a team of operatives and responded to the scene, where they engaged the suspected bandits in a fierce gun duel.

“The team successfully thwarted the kidnapping attempt and rescued the couple unhurt. Efforts have been intensified to arrest fleeing suspects” the statement noted.

ASP Sadiq then advised members of the public, to promptly report anyone seen with a bullet wound, as some of the suspects escaped the scene with gunshot injuries.

While commending the officers for their outstanding displays of bravery, dedication, and professionalism, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Musa urged the good people of the state, to continue to provide the command and other security agencies in the state, with timely information on suspected criminal activity, to enable the command and other security agencies take swift and decisive action against any recalcitrant criminal in the state.

He further reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the good people of the state under his stewardship.