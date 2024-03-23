African Games: Nigerian Boxers Punch Their Way To Eight Gold Medals In One Day

It was a rain of medals for Nigerian boxers at the African Games on Friday night when the country’s representatives punched their way to eight gold medals.

The boxers reigned supreme at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on the night. Joy Ojo opened the account for the day, winning in the 57kg women’s category after defeating Algeria’s Selmouni Chahira.

After this, Dele Omole made it two for the West African country when he took home the gold medal in the 57kg category. He beat Sigauque Amando of Mozambique.

In the 75kg women’s category, it was Nigeria’s Patricia Mbata taking the gold medal, winning 4-0 against Molka Ben Mabrouk of Tunisia.

Olaitan Olaore added more gold to Nigeria’s tally after knocking out Kevin Kuadjovi of Togo in the men’s 92kg event.

But that was not all on the day! Egypt’s Rahma Mafouz Ibrahim lost to Cynthia Ogunsemilore in the women’s 60kg final while Blessing Oraekwe punched her way to gold in the 70kg category for women. She beat Alcinda Lucas Dos Santos of Mozambique to the prize.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 81kg fight, Jacinta Umunnakwe reigned supreme when she outpunched DR Congo’s Marie Joel Nwika.

Ifeanyi Onyekwere then saw off his Equatorial Guinea challenger Yann Mike Mansogo in the men’s 92kg+ category to put the icing on the cake on a historic night for Nigeria.

In athletics, Nigeria continued its dominance, winning the women’s 4x400m courtesy of the quartet of Esther Elo Joseph, Patience Okon-George, Brittany Ogunmokun, and Omolara Omotosho-Ogunmakinju. The country defended its 2019 title in Accra.

In the men’s javelin event, it was a golden throw for Prosper Chinecherem Nnamdi who won with an attempt of 82.80 metres to set a national record. That was the first Nigerian man to win gold in javelin at the African Games since 1991.

Overall, Nigeria won the highest number of medals in athletics – 22. The country had 11 gold, six silver, and five bronze.

The African Games will end on Saturday.