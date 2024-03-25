FG Congratulates Team Nigeria For Outstanding Performance At African Games

The Federal Government has hailed Nigeria’s contingent to the 13 African Games for its outstanding performance during the competition.

Nigeria finished second on the medals table behind Egypt with 47 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze medals.

Hours after the team returned to the country, the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s congratulatory message to the athletes.

Yesterday I received the Team Nigeria delegation to the 13th African Games, Ghana, back to Abuja, Nigeria. I thank our athletes, our stars, and our VVIPs, immensely and I congratulate them all. We are indeed proud of them.

They gave us a reason to be happy as a country. Advertisement I thank… pic.twitter.com/y519tiSp42 — Senator John Owan Enoh (@OwanEnoh) March 25, 2024

”They gave us a reason to be happy as a country. I thank the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his encouragement and support towards Team Nigeria.

”From here forward, my team and I will audit our performance in all areas, to enable us to do better than we have done. God bless Team Nigeria.”

After the African Games, Nigerian athletes will be looking to replicate the same form at the Paris 2024 Olympics later in the year.