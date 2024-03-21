African Games: Ese Brume Leaps To Gold, Defends Long Jump Title

Nigeria’s Ese Brume leaped to gold in the women’s long jump event of the African Games, jumping a record 6.92 meters to defend her title in Accra, the Ghanaian capital on Thursday night.

She won the title in 2019 in the Moroccan city of Rabat and continued her fine form five years later in Ghana.

Brume’s first attempt was good enough for gold on the night that her compatriot Prestina Ochonogor also won the bronze medal. She had a jump of 6.67m.

Burkina Faso’s Koala Marthe clinched bronze. But it was a disappointing night for Nigeria’s Ruth Usoro who finished fourth with a jump of 6.62m.

The long jump was not the only event Nigeria excelled at on Thursday. In the discus throw, Obiageri Amachi struck gold, getting a personal best of 58.93m on her final throw. Her compatriot Chioma Onyekwere was the silver medalist.

In the women’s heptathlon event, Kemi Francis-Petersen got 5268 points to scoop silver, falling behind Ahouanwanou Odile of Benin Republic.