Togo Removes Visa Requirements For All Africans

The Togo government has announced the removal of visa requirements for nationals of all African countries coming into the country for a short stay of up to 30 days.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement issued by Togo’s Ministry of Security via its official X handle.

The ministry said the move was part of efforts to deepen African integration and promote mobility across the continent.

African nationals holding valid national passports will now be allowed to enter Togo without a visa for stays within the period, according to the statement.

“Togo takes a historic step in strengthening African integration. Henceforth, all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport may enter Togolese territory without a visa, for a stay of up to 30 days.

“Through this major reform, the President of the Council reaffirms his commitment to making Togo a space of openness, mobility, opportunities, and cooperation at the heart of the African continent,” the statement read.

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Travellers are still, however, required to complete a travel declaration on the official government platform at least 24 hours before arrival in order to obtain a travel slip.

The ministry added that the policy underscores Togo’s commitment to regional integration and strengthening ties among African countries.

The development followed a similar visa-free policy by Rwanda.

The Nigerian government, in response, has also commenced the implementation of a 30-day visa exemption policy for Rwandan nationals entering the country.