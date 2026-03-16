Togo Eyes Increased Electricity Imports From Nigeria

The Republic of Togo has stated interest in boosting its electricity purchases from Nigeria’s Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

A statement by the company noted that the interest was made known during a strategic meeting between the management of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company and a delegation from Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo, the national electricity utility of the Republic of Togo.

The delegation was led by the Director-General of the organisation, Débo-K’mba Barandao, to strengthen existing cooperation with NDPHC and explore opportunities for cross-border electricity trade expansion.

During the engagement, the Director-General of Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo commended NDPHC for the “consistency” of its electricity supply and the positive role the partnership has played in improving power reliability within Togo’s electricity network.

He observed that the collaboration has been mutually beneficial to both organisations and has further strengthened regional energy cooperation in West Africa.

According to him, the utility company is currently witnessing a surge in electricity demand following the onboarding of new customers, including industrial and commercial users.

It was disclosed that Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo, headquartered in Lomé, currently purchases about 75 megawatt-hours of electricity from the NDPHC on a bilateral basis. The arrangement, it was noted, has helped the West African country maintain stable electricity delivery and support economic activities.

The imported electricity, according to the statement, contributes to sustaining a reliable, quality, and affordable power supply for households, businesses, and public institutions in Togo.

In view of these developments, CEET noted that additional supply would support the country’s power expansion strategy and ensure that newly connected consumers receive stable electricity.

The delegation further highlighted that strengthening energy trade with Nigeria remains an important component of Togo’s broader strategy to secure diversified and reliable power sources for its national grid.

“The utility company is currently experiencing increasing electricity demand following the onboarding of new customers, including industrial and commercial users, as well as ongoing efforts by the Togolese government to expand access to electricity across the country. In view of this development, CEET expressed strong interest in increasing the volume of electricity it off-takes from NDPHC, noting that additional supply would support the country’s power expansion strategy and ensure that newly connected consumers receive stable electricity,” the CEET boss said.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, while responding, reaffirmed the company’s readiness to deepen collaboration with Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo and continue supporting electricity exports to neighbouring countries in the West African sub-region.

She explained that NDPHC, which operates several power plants across Nigeria under the National Integrated Power Project, has the capacity to support regional electricity supply and remains committed to promoting energy integration across West Africa.

The NDPHC boss stated that the partnership with Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo aligns with broader regional initiatives aimed at strengthening electricity trade among member states of the Economic Community of West African States and improving power availability across the sub-region.

While expressing willingness to increase electricity exports to Togo, she emphasised the importance of establishing bankable and sustainable commercial arrangements to guide future transactions between the two organisations.

According to her, credible financial guarantees and structured payment mechanisms would help mitigate exposure to payment risks often associated with cross-border electricity supply, thereby ensuring the long-term sustainability of the partnership.

She stressed that a reliable payment framework would not only safeguard NDPHC’s commercial interests but also enable the company to continue supporting regional energy stability through electricity exports.

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The NDPHC boss emphasised the need for bankable and sustainable commercial arrangements to guide future transactions between the two organisations. According to her, establishing credible financial guarantees and structured payment mechanisms would help mitigate exposure to payment risks often associated with cross-border electricity supply, thereby ensuring the long-term sustainability of the partnership.

“She stressed that a reliable payment framework would not only protect NDPHC’s commercial interests but also enable the company to continue supporting regional energy stability through power exports,” the statement added.

Both parties described the meeting as productive and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation within the electricity sector.

They also agreed to sustain engagements aimed at developing workable frameworks that would support increased power supply from Nigeria to Togo.