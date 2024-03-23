FULL LIST: DHQ Declares 97 Persons Wanted For Terrorism, Others

The Defence Headquarters in Abuja, on Friday, declared 37 persons wanted for terrorism, violent extremism and secessionist threats against the state.

Most prominent among the wanted persons is Simon Ekpa who is controlling a faction of IPOB and has been credited with the declaration of the notorious Monday sit-at-home in the South-East zone.

The Director, Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba, confirmed the names and pictures of the people declared wanted in a banner.

The wanted persons, terrorists/ bandits and insurgents commanders are from the North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-East zones.

See the names listed below:

Some of the names listed from the North-West include: Alhaji Shingi; Malindi Yakubu; Boka ; Dogo Gide; Halilu Sububu; Ado Aliero ; Bello Turji; Dan Bokkolo; Labi Yadi ; Nagala; Saidu Idris; Kachalla Rugga and Sani Gurgu.

Some of the names listed from the North-East include: Abu Zaida; Modu Sulum; Baba Data; Ahmad; Sani Teacher; Baa Sadiq; Abdul Saad; Kaka Abi; Mohammad Khalifa; Umar Tella; Abu Mutahid; Mallam Mohammad; Mallam Tahiru Baga; Uzaiya and Ali Ngule.

Some of the names listed from South-East and North-Central include: Simon Ekpa; Chika Edoziem; Egede; Zuma, ThankGod Gentle; Flavour; Mathew; David Ndubuisi ; High Chief Williams Agbor; Ebuka Nwaka; Friday Ojimka; Obiemesi Chukwudi aka Dan Chuk; David Ezekwem Chidiebube and Amobi Chinonso Okafor aka Temple.