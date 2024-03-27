Kanayo .O. Kanayo Stars In ‘Out Of Breath’, His First Major Igbo-Speaking Movie Since 1992

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has revealed that he will be starring in his first major Igbo-speaking role in an upcoming film titled, Out of Breath, since 1992.

Famous for his role as a ritualist, Chief Omego, in the Igbo-speaking classic, Living in Bondage released in 1992, Kanayo will star in the new movie alongside Chidi Mokeme and Jidekene Achufusi.

The excited actor took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share the trailer of the upcoming film.

He captioned it: “Everyone is at home in his dialect. English language remains a borrowed tongue”.

Out of Breath is an Igbo epic film directed by Obi Emelonye which is inspired by true events.

Emelonye released the trailer on Sunday, March 24, to celebrate his 57th birthday.

“I have planted another legacy tree by cooking something in Igbo,” he posted on Twitter.