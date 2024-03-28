Terrorist Leader Fasagora Killed In Zamfara

The Nigerian Army troops deployed in Zamfara State for counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North West region have neutralised a notorious terrorist leader, Junaidu Fasagora, and scores of his fighters.

A statement issued by the Nigerian Army via its official X handle on Thursday said the feat was achieved after a ferocious artillery bombardment and ground battle in the Tsafe General Area of the state.

Fasagora and his terrorist group, have long been responsible for a series of kidnappings and other terrorist activities against the populace across several states in the North West.

The statement said their elimination marks a crucial victory in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country.

“The successful operation is a clear assertion of the Nigerian army’s relentless pursuit of peace and stability in the region and other regions of the country,” the statement added.

The troops said they remain committed to sustaining the ongoing operations against terrorism, insurgency, and sundry crimes to restore safety and security to troubled areas.