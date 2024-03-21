Solders’ Killing: Troops Won’t Leave Creeks Until Culprits Are Caught – Army

The Nigerian Army says troops will not leave the creeks in Delta State until culprits in the killing of 17 military personnel are caught.

Last week’s killing of the personnel in what is a major blow to the Nigerian Army drew outrage have continued to generate conversations in the country. Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, where the incident took place, was razed following the gruesome attack, further raising fears of reprisals from the military.

But the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation DELTA STATE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam assured leaders of the Niger Delta region that troops will be professional in ensuring those behind the incident are nabbed.

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA STATE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has assured that troops conducting operations, over the gruesome murder of officers and soldiers at Okuama Community in Ughelli South LGA would be firm, strong, decisive and professional in the cause of the operations in the general area,” the Nigerian Army said in a Thursday statement.

“He made this known when the Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief (Dr) Samuel Ogbuku paid him a condolence visit at the Division’s Headquarters in Port Harcourt Barracks today, 21 March 2024.

“Major General Abdussalam, while appreciating the MD and his team for the visit, said the mission handed to troops by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja is basically to recover the weapons carted away by the perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensure that all those involved are arrested. He further added that troops will continue to be in the creeks until these objectives are achieved.”

