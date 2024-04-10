Kwara Mourns As Ex-Appeal Court Justice Belgore Dies

Kwara State is mourning the death of a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ahmad Belgore, who died at the age of 71.

In his condolence message, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq expressed sadness at the death of Justice Belgore, who passed on on Tuesday night.

Belgore retired at the Court of Appeal on the April 18, 2023, on the attainment of the age of 70.

The governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the entire Ilorin Emirate, and to the Belgores who have lost a rare gem.

Governor AbdulRazaq asked Allah to forgive Justice Belgore for his shortcomings, admit him to al-Jannah Firdaus, and give fortitude to the Belgores and everyone who mourned him.

Also, in his condolence message, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described the demise of Justice Belgore as a big loss to the Ilorin Emirate and the nation at large.

He said Belgore was one of the finest Justices that the Ilorin Emirate had ever produced, who contributed in no small measures to the growth and development of the judiciary and humanity in general.

He prayed that Almighty Allah accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings, and admit him into Al-Janatul Firdaus.