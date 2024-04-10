Lagos Traditional Ruler Passes On After Eid Prayers

A traditional ruler in the Isolo area of Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, has passed on.

He passed on after Eid-El-Fitr prayers, which signalled the end of the one-month Ramadan fast.

He was aged 64.

The Chairman of the Isolo Local Council Development Area, Olasoju Adebayo, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

“I have the instruction of the Executive Governor of Lagos state, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to formally announce the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Alani Adelaja Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, today 10th April, 2024.

“He will be buried today by 4 pm at his palace, 3/5 Akinbaye Street, Isolo according to Islamic rites.”