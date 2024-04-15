Katsina Task Force Arrests 10 Over Alleged Fuel Smuggling To Bandits

Ten suspects have been arrested by the Katsina State Taskforce Committee On Food Security and Promotion, for allegedly selling fuel to insurgents in the forest.

Chairman of the Taskforce, Jabiru Tsauri, revealed this during an inspection conducted across various filling stations in the state capital on Monday.

Tsauri also noted that three filling stations have so far been sealed, following an in-depth investigation, saying culprits would be punished accordingly.

Most of the filling stations visited, sold the product from N733, N715 and N730 per litre which is above the officially approved pump price.

“This task force is also concerned about smuggling and hoarding of grains and insurgency-related issues.

“Today, we are out and visited four filling stations suspected to be smuggling fuel to insurgents. This outing followed an in-depth investigation we conducted, and criminals will be punished accordingly.

“All these stations have been sealed and the suspects selling the fuel in jerrycans have been arrested and are going to be investigated and if found wanting, will be punished according to the law. This inspection is a statewide”, Tsauri added.