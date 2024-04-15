Kremlin Urges ‘Restraint’ After Iranian Strikes On Israel

The Kremlin on Monday called for a de-escalation in the Middle East after Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack on Israel.

“We are extremely concerned about the escalation of tensions in the region and we call on all countries in the region to exercise restraint. Further escalation is in no one’s interests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Iran launched the attack, its first ever to directly target Israeli territory, in retaliation for a deadly air strike widely blamed on Israel that destroyed its consular building in Syria’s capital early this month.

Israel and its allies intercepted the vast majority of the incoming projectiles, the Israeli army said, reporting 12 people injured and no deaths, but the attack sharply heightened fears of an Israeli counterstrike.

AFP