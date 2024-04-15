Sylvester Oromoni: Coroner Says Death Was Natural But Avoidable

The Coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, inquiring into the cause of death of the late student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni, has returned a verdict that the deceased died a natural death.

In a judgment that lasted over 6 hours, the coroner also held that the death was however avoidable as the negligence of the parents and the medical team also contributed to it.

Magistrate Kadiri absolved some students of Dowen College named in the incident as he concluded that they played no part in the death of Sylvester, and should not have been involved in the matter.

The Coroner also gave some recommendations to forestall further incidents of this sad nature. He advised parents not to take their children’s health with levity.

He also called for a synergy between the police and the medical team going forward as well as for the police force to ensure due caution before arrests are made.

He further recommended that the management of Dowen College should ensure proper documentation of entry and exit of students out of the hostel, as well as proper psychological evaluation for the 5 students suspected to have bullied the deceased.

The late Oromoni Jnr reportedly died on November 30, 2021, at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State following health complications that allegedly occurred at his school, Dowen College, Lagos.

Following his death, the Lagos State Government shut the school and a coroner’s inquest to investigate the circumstances of his death began in January 2022.