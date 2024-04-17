Court Restrains EFCC From Arresting, Detaining, Prosecuting Yahaya Bello

A State High Court sitting in Lokoja on Wednesday restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting, detaining and prosecuting ex-governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Justice I.A Jamil of High Court IV gave the order in a two hour judgement delivered in suit no HCL/68/M/2020 in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The judge said that infringing on the fundamental human rights of the former Kogi is null and void except as authorised by the Court.

“By this order, the EFCC is hereby restrained from arresting, detaining and prosecuting the applicant except as authorised by the Court.

“This is a definite order following the earlier interim injunction given,” he said.

Bello had filed a case of a breach of his fundamental human rights by the Anti-graft agency before the state High Court.

READ ALSO: EFCC Operatives Lay Siege To Yahaya Bello’s Residence

The Ex-Gov had prayed for an order restraining the EFCC from arresting, detaining and prosecuting him unjustly.

He sought for the enforcement of his fundamental right against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Consequently, the Court restrained the respondents from persecuting the applicant, safe only when it has a reasonable evidence upon proper investigation.

On the issue of jurisdiction as challenged by the EFCC, the judge said it had failed and so was dismissed.

“This honourable court has jurisdiction to entertain this application.

“Therefore, the substantive issues of fundamental human rights sought by the applicant succeeds,” the judge declared .

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the judgement, the Applicants counsels, S.A. Abbas and MS Yusuf, described the judgment as a landmark and a victory for the judiciary.